Upcoming Gospel Explosion 2022 event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local group is putting together an event in hopes to bring the community together for a day of healing and fun.

The Gospel Explosion 2022 is taking place at Rutherford High School in Panama City on August 27th at 3 p.m.

Cherlyn Johnson, a chairperson of the event, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers more about it. Johnson talked about the musicians who will be performing at the event, as well as some other things attendees can look forward to.

The Gospel Explosion 2022 will be hosted by Goshen Evangelistic Ministries. The event is free to attend.

To learn more about this event, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.