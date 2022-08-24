Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning with light showers and sprinkles moving through under a cloudy sky. Most of this rain is hardly umbrella worthy this morning. However, we will see more scattered storms returning later today, and for some you’ll certainly want to keep the rain gear handy today.

We’re waking up with the same feels out the door this morning. Temperatures and dew points are in the 70s for a classic warm and humid feel. Highs today eventually make it into the mid to upper 80s as some of the morning clouds and showery activity clears out.

However, with such a warm and moist environment, and with support from both the sea breeze and a weak frontal low to the west, we’ll see scattered storms develop this afternoon. I’ll have a slightly higher chance for a soaking afternoon or evening for Walton and Okaloosa Counties as they’ll be closer to the primary source of lift, the low and front.

The frontal boundary and low gradually slide across the Southeast into the end of the week. Rain chances will remain elevated across the Panhandle through Friday morning before our pattern returns to a more typical summery setup for the weekend. That being a widely scattered afternoon storm, mainly found away from the beaches this weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with light showers in the morning, and a chance for a storm in the afternoon or evening. Soaking storms look more likely later today for Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Widely hit or miss for most other counties later today. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day forecast has an unsettled setup for the rest of the week.

