Bay County seeing rising rental rates over last year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rent prices across the country have hit a record high again. A report from CNN shows the national median rent hit a new record high of almost $1,900 a month. It’s the 17th month in a row rent has gone up. That’s up more than 12% from a year ago.

And if you’re planning to renew your lease locally, brace yourself. It seems most complexes in Bay County are hiking their prices from last year.

“It’s significantly going up for a lot of people, especially for people that are young and out here trying to make it living on their own,” Panama City Beach resident Freya Himes said.

Counts Realty Group Real Estate Agent Kristian Hall said rent locally is up 12% from last year, matching the national record high.

“I have a couple of people that I’m working with right now that are struggling to find one in their price range,” said Hall.

According to the Florida Department of Numbers, the average rent in Bay County for 2019 was a little more than $1,200. Hall said now rent prices range from $1,750 to $5,000 a month around Bay County.

“The prices are going up because the expenses are going up, taxes, utilities, the owner’s expenses are also going up. Inflation itself has a direct impact on rental prices,” said Hall.

Local renters said they’ve experienced first-hand the sting of rising rental rates.

“It went from like $1,600 something to like $2,100 something,” said Himes.

Some are even forced to move out of apartment complexes.

“You can not start a life here with the rent prices, it’s ridiculous,” said Himes.

According to RentData.Org, Bay County rent is more expensive than 77% of the state. But, that still doesn’t seem to be keeping people away.

“They’re still coming. It’s not having much of an impact on moving here,” said Hall.

An impact most would say is still worth it to live by the world’s most beautiful beaches.

That same CNN report said Miami renters are getting hit the hardest, with their rent up 26% from last year.

