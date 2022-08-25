ECP officials give updates on airport construction

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a board meeting Wednesday morning, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials discussed various topics, including construction updates.

ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said they’re working hard with FDOT to continue progressing.

“There will be impacts but we try to work very hard to make sure we minimize those impacts so that we continue to have a positive experience, even though there’s a lot going on,” McClellan said.

Officials said the realignment of Highway 388 is almost complete, as well as the roundabout at the entrance of the airport.

The overall plan is to partially open the roundabout by mid to late September. Once that’s done, it will free up other areas that need to be demolished.

McClellan said it will be much smoother for traffic once it’s complete.

“Nobody has to stop and so there’s not a traffic light that’s going to be out there, it’s much safer when you’re looking at cars approaching from either side at 60 miles an hour, so they’re coming into an intersection and the roads designed to slow you down.”

There are also a few expansion projects in the works including the terminal building, ramp, and baggage room.

ECP Construction