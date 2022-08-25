High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana

People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in Greenwood, Ind.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By WISH
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus.

He was just a sophomore in high school.

The student’s name hasn’t been released yet, but police said he was targeted, though that’s all they’ve said at this point as they work to find the shooter.

Several schools in the area were put on lockdown.

Copyright 2022 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Office arrested two Bay County men and two men from New York on...
Four arrested, more than 300 pounds of marijuana seized in Bay County
Harrell was arrested following suspicious activity in a Wausau store parking lot.
Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking
Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile they believe is in the...
Missing Springfield juvenile found
Peterson has been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct after being accused of exploiting a...
Man involved in youth football facing child exploitation charges
Cones, construction, and chaos is how most people would describe the past year of construction...
PCB business owners say ongoing Hwy. 79, Front Beach roundabout construction is hurting bottom line

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
California is poised to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state be powered...
California looks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary