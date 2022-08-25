Large Hammock Bay house fire allegedly set by owner, killing dog

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Freeport man has been charged with arson and animal cruelty after officials say he allegedly set his home on fire intentionally.

On Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m., officials from Walton County Fire Rescue (WCFR), South Walton Fire District, North Bay Fire District, and Elgin Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services all responded to a dispatch reporting a structure fire.

According to the release, fire officials fought the massive fire for over an hour before it was under control, and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes. Unfortunately, firefighters discovered a dog had been found dead in the home.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported they responded to the home with Walton County Fire Rescue, and evacuated the nearby homes. Deputies say the engulfed home’s owner, 46-year-old Kevin Powell, was behaving very erratically.

Deputies say at one point, Powell took tools from one of WCFR’s fire engines and used it to damage his vehicle.

Officials say Powell was arrested for his own safety and allegedly admitted to setting his own house on fire. Powell said he spread ammunition around the inside of the home, locked his two dogs in a closet and lit the floor outside of it on fire. One dog was able to escape.

While in custody, deputies said Powell was verbally abusive and continually made attempts to get out of his handcuffs. He was charged with second-degree arson and animal cruelty, and transported to Walton County Jail.

