Mistrial in Genene Hall trial

The trial of Genene Hall (pictured) could take up to two weeks.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial.

Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery.

The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at 7:45 p.m., they stated they were unable to reach a verdict.

Judge Brantley Clark said with the jury not being able to reach a unanimous verdict, he was declaring a mistrial, and the jury was released.

