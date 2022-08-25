Pineapple Willy’s invites you to Pay It Forward

Pineapple Willy's kicked off its 2021 week of pay it forward Monday They will donate 100-percent of its proceeds to three local charities.
By Alex Joyce
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is the 20th year of Pineapple Willy’s Pay It Forward event where they give donations to local charities.

The donations come from food sales from lunch and dinner.

Pay It Forward has been extended this year to include the weekend and more charities.

“It’s that time of year again, y’all come on out,” Eric Buskell, family co-owner of Pineapple Willy’s, said. “We’re doing Pay It Forward again. Been doing it for 20 years. We’re raising over $100,000. We’ve added more charities this year and more days.”

One of the charities benefitting from Pay it Forward is The Arc of the Bay in Lynn Haven. It provides support and opportunities for people with disabilities.

What does this mean,” Ron Sharpe, Executive Director at The Arc of the Bay, asked. “We have to raise 25% of our annual budget. So it’s a direct impact right on our bottom line, going right back to serving those that we serve.”

To learn more about the event and which charities Pineapple Willy’s is donating to, you can visit their Facebook page here.

