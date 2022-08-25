Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books.

“Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”

Statewide and local races were all on the ballot, but interest in the primary didn’t bring large crowds to the polls.

Bay County has more than 122,000 registered voters. Out of this number, roughly 25% voted in the primary election.

However, voter turnout in Jackson and Walton Counties was better by a few percentage points.

“I thought for Jackson County we did pretty well,” said Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol A. Dunaway. “I compared the numbers to the last midterm primary that we had, which was in 2018. And, although the percentage was greater there at 35.3%, the number of voters was actually less. There were 8,860 in 2018, the midterm primary. Last night, there were 8,890 with a 31.29 percent voter turnout.”

Jackson County, with more than 28,000 registered voters, had the highest percentage of people cast their ballots compared to Bay and Walton Counties.

“If you look at our typical turnouts, they’re anywhere usually from 25-35%,” said Walton County Supervisor of Elections Bobby Beasley.

Walton County has nearly 60,000 registered voters and saw close to a 30% turnout.

“We were at 29.33%,” Beasley said. “I mean, that’s not a turnout a supervisor is proud of by any means when you’re below 30%. It’ll be better in November, for sure.”

The midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

