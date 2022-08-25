Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties

"I Voted" stickers
"I Voted" stickers(Pexels)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books.

“Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”

Statewide and local races were all on the ballot, but interest in the primary didn’t bring large crowds to the polls.

Bay County has more than 122,000 registered voters. Out of this number, roughly 25% voted in the primary election.

However, voter turnout in Jackson and Walton Counties was better by a few percentage points.

“I thought for Jackson County we did pretty well,” said Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol A. Dunaway. “I compared the numbers to the last midterm primary that we had, which was in 2018. And, although the percentage was greater there at 35.3%, the number of voters was actually less. There were 8,860 in 2018, the midterm primary. Last night, there were 8,890 with a 31.29 percent voter turnout.”

Jackson County, with more than 28,000 registered voters, had the highest percentage of people cast their ballots compared to Bay and Walton Counties.

“If you look at our typical turnouts, they’re anywhere usually from 25-35%,” said Walton County Supervisor of Elections Bobby Beasley.

Walton County has nearly 60,000 registered voters and saw close to a 30% turnout.

“We were at 29.33%,” Beasley said. “I mean, that’s not a turnout a supervisor is proud of by any means when you’re below 30%. It’ll be better in November, for sure.”

The midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Office arrested two Bay County men and two men from New York on...
Four arrested, more than 300 pounds of marijuana seized in Bay County
Harrell was arrested following suspicious activity in a Wausau store parking lot.
Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking
Cones, construction, and chaos is how most people would describe the past year of construction...
PCB business owners say ongoing Hwy. 79, Front Beach roundabout construction is hurting bottom line
School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Ann Leonard wins Bay County School Board District 2 seat
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it

Latest News

Rain chances will remain high over the next several days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain high over the next several days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
ECP Construction
Election Follow-Up
Election Follow-Up