PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a high school teacher at South Walton High School.

Students and teachers gathered to celebrate Tara Dickerson as this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

“I’m just so emotional because we don’t do teaching for the awards or the recognition,” Tara Dickerson, 11th and 12th grade AP English and Composition and Dual Enrollment English teacher, said. “We do it for the students.”

One of her students says she puts her all into teaching.

“I love that every time we come into the class, she’s welcoming,” Mariyah, 11th grader, said. “She’s very positive with everything she does and she challenges us every day.”

While another student says Ms. Dickerson makes her feel cared for.

“I love how when I first walked in on orientation she instantly welcomed me and made me feel like it could be like a safe place,” Carleigh, 11th grader, said. “She’s always trying to uplift us and bring us together, not only as students, but as a family.”

Ms. Dickerson sees the importance of helping young students.

“To be a part of changing lives,” Ms. Dickerson said. “Making a difference in someone’s life, changing the direction, and giving them options.”

She also cant help but think of all the students from her past.

“I’d like to say this is the award that should be recognizing all of my students in the entire nineteen years of my career,” Ms. Dickerson said. “Especially the kids here at South Walton High School, who continue to inspire me every day.”

Congratulations to a teacher who inspires the next generation.

