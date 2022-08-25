Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning once again on radar with scattered showers and some storms around. Lets keep the umbrellas handy today as scattered storms will pass through the Panhandle today. Our active pattern continues and our warm and humid air mass remains.

Temperatures get the day started in the mid 70s. But due to the lack of sunshine in our skies, we’ll only slowly warm into the 80s by late morning. Highs today eventually reach the mid 80s this afternoon.

Rain chances remain high today as a frontal system moves deeper into the Southeast. The frontal boundary and low gradually slide across the Southeast into the end of the week.

Rain chances will remain elevated across the Panhandle through Friday before our pattern returns to a more typical summery setup for the weekend. That being a widely scattered afternoon storm, mainly found away from the beaches this weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with widely scattered showers in the morning, and a chance for a storm in the afternoon or evening. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day forecast has an unsettled setup for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.