Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will remain high over NWFL
By Chris Smith
Aug. 24, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More rain is in the forecast over the next several days. For tonight rain chances will decrease later this evening with lows in the mid 70s. Rain chances will be 60%. On Thursday expect another unsettled day with storms likely. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Rain chances will be 80%. Rain chances will remain between 60-80% through the weekend ahead. Rainfall totals over the next week will be 1-2″ on average with higher totals farther west.

In the tropics we are watching 2 areas with a 20% chance. One is still over western Africa and the other is west of the Windward Islands moving toward the Caribbean. Some models move the Caribbean system into the Gulf by Labor Day weekend although not all develop it. What we can take from this is that things are heating up and we need to keep an eye on the disturbance next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

