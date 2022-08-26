BDS School Safety Presentations across all middle and high schools.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay county sheriff Tommy Ford and Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt are on a mission to keep local students safe.

The two traveled to several high and middle schools Thursday to discuss the importance of school safety and the superintendent is sending a message to students.

“You got a choice to behave and do what you are supposed to do in school or suffer the consequences,” Superintendent Husfelt, said.

Consequences for bringing in items that do not belong at schools like a bow and arrow or a BB Gun. Which the Superintendent told NewsChannel 7 happened within the first two weeks of school.

“I think many of these things are impulsive and students are not thinking about it,” Husfelt said. “But the consequences are going to be long term and that is what we are trying to warn the students. Be smart don’t be stupid don’t make a dumb mistake that we cannot correct.”

When it comes to a potential threat at school Sheriff Ford says law enforcement does not take that lightly.

“What we want to tell them is that when they do that one kind of threat can cause them to be arrested for a felony and how that will follow them for the rest of their lives and how it will affect their future,” Sheriff Ford, said.

The superintendent also said schools had an issue with dab pens recently that sent one student to the hospital.

“It happened at two different schools at almost the exact same time. They said that someone put something in their food. Both of them. Then when they got to the bottom of it they admitted it wasn’t they both took hits off dab pens,” Husfelt said.

Instances like these are something Husfelt said they don’t have the time to deal with.

“We are just tired of it. We do not have the energy and the resources to continue going at this rate so if you do things you are going to end up staying home,” Husfelt said.

But, not all students are causing issues.

“99% of our students do everything we ask them to do and are not bad and do not cause any problems,” Husfelt said. “I would say the one percent that we are dealing with is causing 99% of the problems.”

For the 1% that aren’t following the rules, Husfelt says they will remove them from the school and send them to an alternative school.

