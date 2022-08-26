Coach Jones and His Sharks Ready for Opener

By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port St. Joe is among the area teams getting their season started Friday. Coach Tanner Jones and his TigerSharks get set to open up the regular season tomorrow night on the road at Jefferson.

Coach Jones and his guys coming off an 8-2 season from a year ago, a season that left them with a bad taste in their mouths at the very end. A blowout home loss in the playoffs to powerhouse Madison. Perhaps that fuel for the guys in the offseason, the coach believes it was. Last Friday they took care of business in a 41-7 win over North Bay Haven in their kickoff classic.

Now it’s a matter of focusing on fundamentals to get the regular season going tomorrow night.

“Going into week one, Jefferson County, we had the classic against North Bay Haven, hopefully we can minimize the mistakes,” Jones said, “We can fix things that we need to have fixed. Special teams continues to run down, fly down on kickoffs, we had one kickoff last week we ran it back for a touchdown. We hope we can do that again. Defensively fly to the football, offensively block the guy in front of you.”

That game over in Monticello set for 7:30 Eastern. Our sister station in Tallahassee is covering it for us and we’ll have the highlights for you on Friday Night Overtime starting at 10:15.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

