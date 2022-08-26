Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.

Panama City Beach resident Casey Dunn has been coming to Sunnyside Park for the past 15 years. Along with others living in the nearby Riviera Beach neighborhood, he started to notice some changes early last month.

“Me, my wife, and my friends all come down to this beach and try to be good custodians of the beach. pick up trash, we take this as our beach ya know and try to take good care of it,” Dunn said. “We had heard some chatter. Everybody in the neighborhood about them privatizing the beach, closing it off. But nothing had really happened. And then I guess it was around the 4th of July they put in these gates. And obviously, they stressed everybody out.”

The gates were put in by the Sunnyside Beach Property Owners Association, a voluntary group formed by residents who have been paying taxes on that land for years. But according to the Bay County Property Appraiser’s website, it wasn’t their beach to close off in the first place. While they did get a permit from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, it was pending, which put a pause on construction. That was until earlier this month.

“We were out of town last week and when I was driving back from the Carousel, we noticed they put up some beach fencing,” Dunn said.

While the issue has become a lawsuit, small fencing and the possibility of locks going on the gates are legal. The petition challenging the permit no longer stands, which means the permit officially does.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to both parties, but they declined as the court case is still open and ongoing.

According to the permit, no landscaping or lighting is allowed.

As of Wednesday, the gates were still unlocked.

