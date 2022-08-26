Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates

While the issue has become a lawsuit, small fencing and the possibility of locks going on the...
While the issue has become a lawsuit, small fencing and the possibility of locks going on the gates are legal. The petition challenging the permit no longer stands, which means the permit officially does.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.

Panama City Beach resident Casey Dunn has been coming to Sunnyside Park for the past 15 years. Along with others living in the nearby Riviera Beach neighborhood, he started to notice some changes early last month.

“Me, my wife, and my friends all come down to this beach and try to be good custodians of the beach. pick up trash, we take this as our beach ya know and try to take good care of it,” Dunn said. “We had heard some chatter. Everybody in the neighborhood about them privatizing the beach, closing it off. But nothing had really happened. And then I guess it was around the 4th of July they put in these gates. And obviously, they stressed everybody out.”

The gates were put in by the Sunnyside Beach Property Owners Association, a voluntary group formed by residents who have been paying taxes on that land for years. But according to the Bay County Property Appraiser’s website, it wasn’t their beach to close off in the first place. While they did get a permit from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, it was pending, which put a pause on construction. That was until earlier this month.

“We were out of town last week and when I was driving back from the Carousel, we noticed they put up some beach fencing,” Dunn said.

While the issue has become a lawsuit, small fencing and the possibility of locks going on the gates are legal. The petition challenging the permit no longer stands, which means the permit officially does.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to both parties, but they declined as the court case is still open and ongoing.

According to the permit, no landscaping or lighting is allowed.

As of Wednesday, the gates were still unlocked.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital
Bay County Sheriff's Office arrested two Bay County men and two men from New York on...
Four arrested, more than 300 pounds of marijuana seized in Bay County
Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile they believe is in the...
Missing Springfield juvenile found
A Freeport man has been charged with arson and animal cruelty after intentionally setting his...
Large Hammock Bay house fire allegedly set by owner, killing dog
Harrell was arrested following suspicious activity in a Wausau store parking lot.
Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking

Latest News

Techspresso started out as a semester project which blossomed into an actual business.
Student-Run Coffee Shop opens at FSU Panama City
The next edition of the project will allow artists to decorate dolphin and sea horse sculptures...
PCB celebrates wildlife through SeeLife Project
The medical office building is expected to be completed before the end of 2024 and completion...
New medical campus coming to PCB
BDS School Safety Presentations across all middle and high schools.
BDS School Safety Presentations across all middle and high schools