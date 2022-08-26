Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with only a few light showers around under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll have more scattered storms to battle in NWFL again today. So go ahead and keep the rain gear handy.

Otherwise, dress comfortably for another warm and humid start. Temperatures out the door this morning are getting going in the 70s. With the clouds and possible light showers around, we won’t warm up too quickly. Highs today eventually reach the mid 80s this afternoon.

Rain chances remain high today as a frontal system gradually moves out of the Southeast today. Rain chances will remain elevated across the Panhandle today before our pattern returns to a more typical summery setup for the weekend. That being a widely scattered afternoon storm, mainly found away from the beaches this weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with light showers in the morning, and a chance for a storm in the afternoon or evening. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day forecast has a more summery setup for the weekend with scattered storms for the afternoons.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.