Jackson County crash leaves one injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.

Troopers said the truck spun back into the shoulder of the road and crashed into a utility pole and a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.