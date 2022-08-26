Kelly and the Healers perform on Today’s Tunes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured local band Kelly and the Healers.

Kelly Hundley, the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, is a Panama City native and started the band 30 years ago.

If you would like to see Kelly and the Healers perform live, they will be at the Fleet Reserve Association in Panama City Beach on August 27th at 6 p.m.

You can also see where the band will be playing next by checking their Facebook.

If you would like to hear some original music performed by Kelly and the Healers, watch the videos attached to this story.

