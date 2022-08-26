Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.(AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.

“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe,” a statement from the family released on Friday read. “She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”

The autopsy, which is considered a public record in Tennessee, showed several prescription drugs in Judd’s system that are used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Naomi and her daughter Wynonna Judd scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. Naomi Judd died the day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn and encouraged anyone in a similar crisis to seek help. The national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Freeport man has been charged with arson and animal cruelty after intentionally setting his...
House fire sends shock waves in Freeport neighborhood
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital
Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile they believe is in the...
Missing Springfield juvenile found
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
A waterspout offshore of Bay Co.
Thursday Evening Waterspout

Latest News

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster
A grieving mother says she was scammed out of funeral money while burying her son.
Scammers take money from grieving mother burying son: ‘I’m sitting here crying’
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
Gray TV White House correspondent Jon Decker reviewed the redacted affidavit submitted for the...
Gray TV's Jon Decker discusses affidavit release for Mar-a-Lago search