PCB celebrates wildlife through SeeLife Project

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The emerald coast is certainly no stranger to wildlife, and officials in Panama City Beach are working to continue celebrating that wildlife through artwork.

The SeeLife Project will be providing another batch of sculptures around town. That comes after a successful campaign last year featuring sea turtles.

The next edition of the project will allow artists to decorate dolphin and sea horse sculptures that will then be proudly displayed around town.

“Currently we have about a dozen people that have shown interest in placing these art projects upon their locations, and we’re looking forward to see how many more people want to participate,” Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarman said.

City leaders said the project is part of their plan to enhance the art and environment for those that visit and live here.

Five sea horses and five dolphins will be purchased. They are expected to arrive in October.

Officials are asking artists of all ages to reach out to the city if you’re interested in helping decorate one.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.