Student-Run Coffee Shop opens at FSU Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at FSU Panama City are brewing up something new. Techspresso started out as a semester project which blossomed into an actual business.

“I said I’m going to fund it. talk is cheap, let’s put it together,” Dr. Jamiel Vadell, owner of Techspresso, said.

Dr. Vadell told his students he would fund the business, if they stepped up to get it off the ground.

“They took up the challenge and here we are today,” Dr. Vadell said.

This coffee shop teaches the students that class work is more than just tests.

“Not only did we talk about the business approach and how to do the business concept, but now how do we apply those ideas in the real world,” Dr. Vadell said.

Part of the application came with working with officials on licenses, but it also came with designing the shop.

“How do we come up with the name,” Dr. Vadell asked. “How do we do coloring? How do we work with the folks to get a leasing contract with a location, where to put the company at?”

The ideas and concepts started to come to life in the fall of 2021, but now a year later, Techspresso is finally open.

The students say it was well worth the wait.

“Absolutely,” Tyler Tice, Techspresso Intern and FSU Panama City Student Body President, said. “I can’t imagine doing it any other way. I would’ve waited another six months if we had to.”

What was once a dream, is now a reality.

“We were actually able to apply a dream that we had,” Tice said. “So being able to actually have something put together is pretty cool to see.”

Students used what they learned in Dr. Vadell’s Technology in Entrepreneurship class to create the store.

“The funnest part for sure was putting together the what maybe the logos would look like and the marketing for social media, and all the colors that we would use,” Tice said. “And just more of the vibe we’re going for instead of your standard typical coffee shop.”

There were some challenges coming up with the layout of the store.

“Things like fire escape plans, operating,” Tice said. “How turnover would work for shifts, and operating hours, that was the most challenging part.”

Now fully completed the coffee shop is all about welcoming.

“As you look around it’s very bright and inviting,” Tice said. “Not that cozy feel. it’s a little more open and exciting.”

All to give students hands-on experience in and out of the classroom.

“Now when they go apply for a company or they apply for a job, they’re now going to be able to say, oh I’ve done that,” Dr. Vadell said. “It’s not what I read, I’ve actually done that.”

Learning in the present to make a successful future.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.