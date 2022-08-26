Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet evening over the panhandle, but those rain chances will taper off this evening. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Friday expect more unsettled weather. Rain chances will be 70%. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be NE and shift to the SW at 5 mph. Rain chances will stay at 70-80% for the weekend ahead with highs in the 80s. The current pattern stays the same into next week with 1-2″ of rain on average over the next 5 days.

In the tropics we are watching two areas with 20% chances of development. One is moving into the Caribbean that will need to be watched next week, but for now development chances remain uncertain. Indications right now are that it will take a more western track and not impact NWFL.

