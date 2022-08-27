CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Freeport man has been charged with arson and animal cruelty after intentionally setting his...
House fire sends shock waves in Freeport neighborhood
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital
generic crash
Jackson County crash leaves one injured
Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile they believe is in the...
Missing Springfield juvenile found
A waterspout offshore of Bay Co.
Thursday Evening Waterspout

Latest News

FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
Dogs and Drinks held a “paw-tastic” event for International Dog Day
Dogs and Drinks held a “paw-tastic” event for International Dog Day
Friday Night Overtime/Bay at Arnold
Friday Night Overtime/Bay at Arnold
Friday Night Overtime/PSJ at Jefferson, Geneva at Bozeman
Friday Night Overtime/PSJ at Jefferson, Geneva at Bozeman