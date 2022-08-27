Dogs and Drinks held a “paw-tastic” event for International Dog Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dogs and Drinks is a supervised dog park on Harrison Avenue that has it’s very own bar. To celebrate International Dog Day, the venue had an event for people to bring their furry friends for some fun.

The event included a food truck, foam party, and puppies for adoption.

Owner Dagny Johnston partnered with BFF Animal Rescue, a local nonprofit organization that rescues abandoned animals.

Founder Rebecca Hall said it’s important for people to adopt, not shop.

“There’s so many discarded dogs, people are throwing them out, they just don’t want them anymore, so when you get guys like this you’re giving them a second chance.”

Staff over at Bay County Animal Control in Panama City also believe in second chances.

“We get more animals here at the shelter, than we want to get at the shelter, “ Community Outreach Coordinator Evelyn Temple said.

Temple said they get an abandoned, stray, or owner-surrendered dog every day.

If you’d like more information on how to adopt, head to the Bay County animal control website.

If you’re interested in adopting, fostering, or donating contact BFF Animal Rescue via email at beckysfurryfriends@gmail.com.

