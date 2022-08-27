Dogs and Drinks held a “paw-tastic” event for International Dog Day

Dogs and Drinks in Panama City held an event for National Dog Day
Dogs and Drinks in Panama City held an event for National Dog Day(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dogs and Drinks is a supervised dog park on Harrison Avenue that has it’s very own bar. To celebrate International Dog Day, the venue had an event for people to bring their furry friends for some fun.

The event included a food truck, foam party, and puppies for adoption.

Owner Dagny Johnston partnered with BFF Animal Rescue, a local nonprofit organization that rescues abandoned animals.

Founder Rebecca Hall said it’s important for people to adopt, not shop.

“There’s so many discarded dogs, people are throwing them out, they just don’t want them anymore, so when you get guys like this you’re giving them a second chance.”

Staff over at Bay County Animal Control in Panama City also believe in second chances.

“We get more animals here at the shelter, than we want to get at the shelter, “ Community Outreach Coordinator Evelyn Temple said.

Temple said they get an abandoned, stray, or owner-surrendered dog every day.

If you’d like more information on how to adopt, head to the Bay County animal control website.

If you’re interested in adopting, fostering, or donating contact BFF Animal Rescue via email at beckysfurryfriends@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Freeport man has been charged with arson and animal cruelty after intentionally setting his...
House fire sends shock waves in Freeport neighborhood
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital
generic crash
Jackson County crash leaves one injured
Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile they believe is in the...
Missing Springfield juvenile found
A waterspout offshore of Bay Co.
Thursday Evening Waterspout

Latest News

Defendants Jordan Cayne Hutchinson and Chase Sonny Chavez
Two men found guilty of attempted murder in after-party shooting
Rain chances will remain high this weekend and on into next week.
Weekend Forecast
Rain chances will remain high this weekend and on into next week.
Weekend Forecast
Paper Mill Property For Sale
Paper Mill Property For Sale