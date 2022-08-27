Friday Night Overtime Week 1 Highlights and Scores

By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -High School Football Week 1 Schedule

Delaware Valley 23 Mosley 24 (Orlando)

Bay 37 Arnold 7

Geneva 46 Bozeman 14

North Bay Haven 35 Franklin 7

Rutherford 0 Chipley 41

Baker 0 South Walton 38

Graceville 0 Holmes 51

Freeport 20 Blountstown 54

Walton 28 Marianna 7

Vernon 0 Liberty 21

Cottondale 16 Sneads 38

Port St. Joe 39 Jefferson 8

Ridley 28 Crestview 50 (Kissimmee)

Lowndes at Gadsden

Wewahitcha 6 Brookwood 53

Pace 31 Choctaw 30

Navarre31 Ft. Walton Beach 0

North Miami Beach 6 Niceville 42

Rocky Bayou 64 Snook Christian 16

Friday Night Overtime/PSJ at Jefferson, Geneva at Bozeman
