Friday Night Overtime Week 1 Highlights and Scores
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -High School Football Week 1 Schedule
Delaware Valley 23 Mosley 24 (Orlando)
Bay 37 Arnold 7
Geneva 46 Bozeman 14
North Bay Haven 35 Franklin 7
Rutherford 0 Chipley 41
Baker 0 South Walton 38
Graceville 0 Holmes 51
Freeport 20 Blountstown 54
Walton 28 Marianna 7
Vernon 0 Liberty 21
Cottondale 16 Sneads 38
Port St. Joe 39 Jefferson 8
Ridley 28 Crestview 50 (Kissimmee)
Lowndes at Gadsden
Wewahitcha 6 Brookwood 53
Pace 31 Choctaw 30
Navarre31 Ft. Walton Beach 0
North Miami Beach 6 Niceville 42
Rocky Bayou 64 Snook Christian 16
