Two men found guilty of attempted murder in after-party shooting

Defendants Jordan Cayne Hutchinson and Chase Sonny Chavez
Defendants Jordan Cayne Hutchinson and Chase Sonny Chavez(BAY COUNTY COURT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men who allegedly attempted to kill three people were convicted by a Bay County jury on Friday.

According to authorities the incident started with an argument between one of the victims, who was a passenger in a truck, and one of the suspects who was in a Jeep.

Words were exchanged but the victims initially left without any incident.

Defendants, Jordan Cayne Hutchinson, 22, and Chase Sonny Chavez, 21, allegedly shot at the victims while they chased them across Bay County at more than 100 mph.

Attorney Larry Basford announced Hutchinson and Chavez were found guilty of three counts each of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

On each of the counts, the jury found Hutchinson “actually possessed and discharged a firearm” during the crime, while Chavez was found to be in possession of a firearm.

Hutchinson faces a minimum-mandatory 20-year prison sentence under Florida’s 10-20-Life Statute on each Attempted Second Degree Murder charges.

Chavez faces a minimum-mandatory 10-year sentence on each of his charges.

Hutchinson and Chavez were also both found guilty of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

Hutchinson was convicted of Aggravated Assaults.

The jury took about 90 minutes to reach its verdict.

