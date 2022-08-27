Weekend Forecast

Wet weather continues this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm, humid, but also unsettled weekend in the panhandle. For tonight the rain will taper off and lows will fall into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. On Saturday skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be at 60%. On Sunday rain chances will remain at 60-70% with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The weather pattern remains unsettled into next week.

In the tropics we have one area of possible development with a 30% chance near the Cape Verde Islands as it moves westward. Another area in the Caribbean has a 20% chance to develop next week as it moves into the western Caribbean. We will monitor both, but we still have plenty of time to do so.

