WestRock Paper Mill property for sale

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty.

Now the property is for sale.

“It is on the market so it is zoned industrial it is actually zoned the heaviest industrial classification that we have which is industrial two,” Bob Majka, Bay County county manager, said.

Majka said that the county is interested in potentially purchasing the property.

“We are conducting an environmental assessment out there we are going to be getting an appraisal done and it is our intent to make an offer to WestRock in the future,” Majka said.

But it will take time for them to get through this process before they are able to make an offer to WestRock.

“I would anticipate that sometime maybe by the first of 2023 we would be in the position to maybe make an offer to WestRock,” Majka.

The county manager will also have to get approval from the Board of County Commissioners before making an offer.

The property is on the market for anyone to buy, so if the private sector were to reach out to WestRock, Majka said the county would be okay with that- as long they are willing to work with the existing business that surrounds the mill.

At the end of the day, officials said the overall goal is to do what is best for the community.

“What we are after at the end of the day is the highest and best use that will result in the creation of more jobs and will have a positive economic impact in the community.”

For now, the property will sit empty waiting for its next chapter.

