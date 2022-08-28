Beloved Bay County local celebrates 80th birthday

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beulah Bowers celebrated her 80th birthday with a surprise celebration at the Callaway Recreation Center, Saturday afternoon.

Miss Bowers is a local member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Panama City and has given back to the community in numerous ways. Her daughter, Tammie Mars said she is a loved Bay County local who has touched the lives of many.

“I feel honored to have a mom that I can share with others, I’m not selfish about it because she’s a mother that deserves that.”

Mars said friends and family from all over the country traveled to celebrate her mother’s 80th birthday.

Several speakers including local commissioners, guest pastors, and more said nothing but kind words about Miss Bowers.

The event included prayers, a choir group, food, and of course gifts.

Miss Bowers said she’s grateful to celebrate her birthday with all her loved ones. She has some advice for those afraid to grow up.

”With God all things are possible, put your trust in God and God will take you through,” Bowers said.

In her free time, she loves to sing, fish, and cook for the homeless.

