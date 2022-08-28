Gospel Explosion Youth Revival 2022

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local ministry brought the community together through gospel music and dance this afternoon at Rutherford High School.

The Gospel Explosion Youth Revival is an annual event, and typically it’s held at local churches in the area. But this year organizers say they wanted to open it up to the community.

“There is a heaviness in this air for our youth in the church. So I can only imagine for the youth that is not in the church. So we want to bring a spirit of praise and lift the heaviness off of the children, and give them something to celebrate even if it is just for an evening or a day just come on out and enjoy yourself,” Cherlyn johnson, gospel explosion chairperson, said.

The event featured two special gospel artists. That included a recording artist who also happens to be a Panama City native.

“It means the world just seeing especially the youth just grow up and be everything that god has called to be and it’s just amazing and I am just excited,” Noony Barnes, recording artist, said.

The event was only about two hours long but they hope to do this again.

