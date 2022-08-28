Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach

Back Beach Crash
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon.

We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.

Officials said the Panama City Beach Police Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash. They said they cannot release further details or the condition of the motorcyclist at this time.

We will release updates on this incident as we learn more.

