Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon.

We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.

Officials said the Panama City Beach Police Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash. They said they cannot release further details or the condition of the motorcyclist at this time.

