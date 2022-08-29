Armed hit-and-run suspect in custody after two hour standoff

Armed hit-and-run suspect in custody after two hour standoff
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a standoff lasting more than two hours, an armed hit-and-run suspect was safely taken into custody and arrested at a home in Freeport.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials say they got a call about a hit-and-run on Sunday evening at County Highway 83A East, in which the suspect left the scene heading south.

Deputies said when they caught up with the car, the driver immediately went towards a house on the highway, and ran inside a building next to it.

The suspect, identified as Shane Fleming, 35, spent several minutes opening and slamming the door of the building, and yelling at deputies.

According to deputies, while they tried to contact the homeowner, Fleming ran into the nearby house, and continued opening the front door and slamming it shut. The fourth time, Fleming came back to the door with a gun, threatening to shoot at deputies. He then went back into the nearby building.

The owner of the house told authorities they let Fleming stay in the nearby building, but he didn’t have permission to go into the main house or use their gun.

SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Unit were called for assistance.

Authorities say after more than two and a half hours of negotiation, Fleming came far enough outside for deputies to tase him and take him into custody safely.

Fleming is facing charges from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for burglary, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, threats to harm a public servant, and criminal mischief.

Florida Highway also charged Fleming with driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash.

