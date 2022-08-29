Local coffee shop invites you out for a fun night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Press coffee shop in Downtown Panama City is hosting a End of Summer Hangout.

The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and goes until 10:00 p.m.

“We wanted to do something for our staff and our customers,” Kevin Mitchell, owner of The Press, said. “we’ve got trivia going on that night. We have a latte art contest. We’ll have live music. For ten dollars admission you get endless mimosas and endless charcuterie. And we have a huge raffle prize we’re giving away that night as well.”

Tickets are $10 and can be bought in several ways.

“If you go to our website, or on our Facebook or Instagram, you can find links to the event,” Mitchell said.

Those stopping by can also purchase tickets at the store anytime this week or at the door on Friday.

With fall rapidly approaching, come celebrate the end of summer with The Press.

