Man sentenced to prison after high-speed chase

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who led officers on a chase that included jumping train tracks was found guilty in a Gulf County courtroom Friday.

According to state attorney Larry Basford, It took the jury less than 10 minutes to deliberate and find Rasha Cummings, 30, guilty of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer.

According to evidence presented in the trial, on October 2021, Port St. Joe Police Lieutenant Russell Burch was on duty when he spotted a truck approaching him at more than 45 miles per hour in a 20 mph zone.

Burch says he attempted to pull over Cummings, but he sped off when Burch activated his emergency lights.

Officials say Cummings continued driving through a residential area of speeds up to 60 miles per hour, running multiple stop signs, turned onto an access road, and crossed over railroad tracks several times.

As the vehicle approached State Road 71, a passenger in the vehicle jumped out of the car into a ditch.

Lt. Burch and another officer were able to detain the passenger, while the vehicle continued for about 100 yards until Captain Chris Buchanan of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office positioned his vehicle on the access road.

The defendant was said to have then abandoned the truck, and run into the woods. Sheriff Mike Harrison with Gulf County was able to capture Cummings in a short distance.

Cummings was sentenced to 8 years in prison, as well as $1,008 in fines and court costs.

