Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds cruising by the coast and out east. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds to start the day and most of the day will be rain free until some spotty mid to late afternoon storms fire up.

Otherwise, it’s a classic summery start with temperatures in the mid 70s out the door and feeling humid. Plenty of heat comes our way early on this week. So be sure to dress comfortably out the door. Highs today reach up to near 90 degrees and with humidity running high, it’ll feel more like 103 to 108 this afternoon. Drink plenty of water if doing outdoor activities today, take breaks from the heat, and seek shade.

The heat of the day will create a few storms into the mid to late afternoon. With a east northeast steering wind at the surface and aloft, any storms that develop will drift to the west or west southwest. That will bring both inland areas and the coast into play for an afternoon or evening storm today. However, they’ll be few in numbers. So the chance of rain today will only be for about 30% of NWFL.

We’ll keep the rain chances low to start this week and temperatures running hot. The pattern shifts back into an active period toward the weeks end with several to numerous scattered storms by the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly sunny skies with highs near 90 and a heat index of 103 to 108. A few mid to late day storms flare up at a 30% chance. Your 7 Day Forecast has a hot and mainly drier start to the week, with scattered storms becoming more likely toward the work week’s end.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.