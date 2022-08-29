Two die in car crash in Gulf County

Two people died in a car crash in Gulf County August 28.
Two people died in a car crash in Gulf County August 28.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom and Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash in Gulf County left two people dead Sunday morning.

Florida High Way Patrol Troopers said it was a head-on crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck off CR-386.

Troopers told NewsChannel 7 that both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two drivers were both male, ages 27 and 48.

A press release from FHP revealed the younger male was from Wewahitchka, whereas the older one was from Grand Ridge, Florida.

Officials said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach...
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
Defendants Jordan Cayne Hutchinson and Chase Sonny Chavez
Two men found guilty of attempted murder in after-party shooting
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation

Latest News

The Phipps welcomed a new addition to their family August 28.
Family adopts longtime foster child
Beulah Bowers (left) sits with her two sisters at the Callaway Recreational Center for her...
Beloved Bay County local celebrates 80th birthday
Gospel Explosion Youth Revival 2022
Gospel Explosion Youth Revival 2022
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast