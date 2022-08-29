Two die in car crash in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash in Gulf County left two people dead Sunday morning.

Florida High Way Patrol Troopers said it was a head-on crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck off CR-386.

Troopers told NewsChannel 7 that both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two drivers were both male, ages 27 and 48.

A press release from FHP revealed the younger male was from Wewahitchka, whereas the older one was from Grand Ridge, Florida.

Officials said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

