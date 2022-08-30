Authorities ask for help identifying suspect in Jackson County school bus hit and run

Authorities ask for help identifying suspect in Jackson County school bus hit and run
Authorities ask for help identifying suspect in Jackson County school bus hit and run(jackson county sheriff's office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect responsible for a hit and run with a Jackson County school bus.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers say the incident happened on Sand Basin Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25th.

The school bus was heading south on Sand Basin Road in a curve. An older model green 4-door sedan was driving north along the center of the same road.

According to FHP officials, the car tried to steer out of the way, but still side swiped the bus. The green car left immediately after the incident.

The bus driver and students were all uninjured in the crash.

Authorities with Florida Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver or his car.

If you have any information, contact FHP at (850) 873-7020.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a car crash in Gulf County August 28.
Two die in car crash in Gulf County
Armed hit-and-run suspect in custody after two hour standoff
Armed hit-and-run suspect in custody after two hour standoff
Okaloosa County mother and son arrested after attempting to flee authorities
Okaloosa County mother and son arrested after attempting to flee authorities
Mother shares son’s story after losing him to Fentanyl
Mother shares son’s story after losing him to Fentanyl
The Phipps welcomed a new addition to their family August 28.
Family adopts longtime foster child

Latest News

Rehouse Bay program is stopped for some.
Rehouse Bay Pulls Funding
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian
Time Travel Tuesday With Local Historian
Kartona Electric Speedway's first ever Coffee, Cookies, Cars, and Karts
Kartona Electric Speedway Event
NewsChannel 7's Victoria Scott learned more about NextSight and how it is being used to help...
Economic development firm promotes local job creation