Calling all gearheads out to Kartona Electric Speedway

By Alex Joyce
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kartona Electric Speedway is hosting it’s first ever Coffee, Cookies, Cars, and Karts event.

Kartona Electric Speedway is the only indoor electric go kart track in Northwest Florida. And they promise good times and fast rides.

“We offer the fastest go karts in all of the panhandle,” Gavin Choosakul, co-owner of Kartona Electric Speedway, said.

The event is free and will be held on Saturday September 3rd, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Fat and Weird Cookie and J’s Brewhouse will be serving cookies and coffee for the event.

Kartona’s tracks will be open exclusively to the car show members during that time.

And there will be prizes for the event.

Reservations can be made through the event page on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a car crash in Gulf County August 28.
Two die in car crash in Gulf County
Armed hit-and-run suspect in custody after two hour standoff
Armed hit-and-run suspect in custody after two hour standoff
Okaloosa County mother and son arrested after attempting to flee authorities
Okaloosa County mother and son arrested after attempting to flee authorities
Mother shares son’s story after losing him to Fentanyl
Mother shares son’s story after losing him to Fentanyl
The Phipps welcomed a new addition to their family August 28.
Family adopts longtime foster child

Latest News

Rain chances are on the increase over the panhandle.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase over the panhandle.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday is National Beach Day, a holiday created to help raise awareness for the beaches and...
Celebrating National Beach Day in Panama City Beach
The city is looking at shifting the days of operation from six days a week to five, which would...
PCB Public Library could be closing an extra day to save money
Bay District Schools Elevate Bay program.
Volunteers needed for Elevate Bay mentorship program