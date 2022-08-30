Calling all gearheads out to Kartona Electric Speedway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kartona Electric Speedway is hosting it’s first ever Coffee, Cookies, Cars, and Karts event.

Kartona Electric Speedway is the only indoor electric go kart track in Northwest Florida. And they promise good times and fast rides.

“We offer the fastest go karts in all of the panhandle,” Gavin Choosakul, co-owner of Kartona Electric Speedway, said.

The event is free and will be held on Saturday September 3rd, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Fat and Weird Cookie and J’s Brewhouse will be serving cookies and coffee for the event.

Kartona’s tracks will be open exclusively to the car show members during that time.

And there will be prizes for the event.

Reservations can be made through the event page on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.