Celebrating National Beach Day in Panama City Beach

Tuesday is National Beach Day, a holiday created to help raise awareness for the beaches and why it’s so important we keep them clean.(WJHG)
By Katie Bente
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is National Beach Day, a holiday created to help raise awareness for the beaches and why it’s so important we keep them clean.

Panama City Beach is known for its white sands and clear water, and over the past few years, the beautiful beaches have brought in some record-breaking tourism numbers. Last year, more than 18 million people visited the area, which is one of the reasons why some city officials are now referring to PCB as the “All-American Beach Town.”

”I mean turquoise waters, you just can’t beat it anywhere in the world. Last year Trip Advisor named us the number two emerging destination in the world and we believe that 100% and our visitors do too,” Jayna Leach, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Visit Panama City Beach, said.”

Knowingly or unknowingly, people all across the U.S. went out and celebrated by getting some sand in between their toes.

