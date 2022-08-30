Coach Whiddon talks about hard fought road win Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins have one in the win column, and are setting their sights now on a game with Bay. The Tornadoes head into that rivlary match up with a 1-1 mark. Bay, after the tough road loss to start at Enterprise, coming back in a big way with an impressive 30 point win at Arnold. And Mosley with an impressive win on its own, beating Delaware Valley out of Pennsylvania down in Orlando 24-23. That on a very soggy field as it rained pretty much the entire game, says Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon. Still his team persevered and got the win!

“You know I think that it’s just something we’ve come along way as a program, that we had those moments, people didn’t panic.” coach Whiddon told me via Zoom Monday morning. “You know people didn’t stress, you know. We kind of just circled the wagons and played ball. So I was happy about that. And hopefully like I said, it gives us some confidence, you know to beat a quality opponent that was really physical, really tough, made us earn it. And you know some thing that we all can definitely be proud of.”

And it was the kind of game that can boost the team’s confidence level as it prepares to face the Tornadoes. Because as the coach puts it, how they handled and overcame all the adversity, with the weather, penalties and having to rally late in the game for the go-ahead score.

“It was definitely a game that favored their style of play.” says Whiddon “Just being a power running team. But we were able, they fumbled an exchange one time just with the ball being wet. And then we forced that turnover there on the last play of the game as they were trying to reach out for the end zone. So we forced two turnovers, the defense played really hard. I mean it was a really physical ballgame. Because it just turned into a, yes we did throw it, but because of the conditions the passing game didn’t play a bigger role for the game.”

And now coach Whiddon and his guys getting set for the Tornadoes, another team that is big up front with good speed, but can toss it around as well.

