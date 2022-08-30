Man accused of attacking 3 with machete after trying to buy guns

By News 12 Long Island Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (News 12) - A New York man accused of attacking three people with a machete at Dick’s Sporting Goods now faces attempted murder charges.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed surveillance video of people running out of the store Aug. 12 in Patchogue, New York, after hearing that a man inside was being attacked with a machete. The attack was also caught on camera, though partially blocked by store shelves.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Treyvius Tunstall can be seen beating the store manager on the head with a machete, fracturing the victim’s skull and severing tendons in his arms and wrist.

Treyvius Tunstall, 22, faces attempted murder charges after prosecutors say he beat a store manager at Dick's Sporting Goods with a machete and attacked two other people.(Source: Suffolk County District Attorney, Suffolk Police via News 12 Long Island)

“The defendant then stopped…walked away from the manager, then returned and resumed his attack while the victim was still on the floor,” said District Attorney Ray Tierney.

The manager, who is still suffering from his injuries, had nothing to say in court Monday. Prosecutors say his injuries are so severe he may not be able to regain full use of his fingers.

Prosecutors say after Tunstall attacked the manager, he swung the machete at a customer inside the store, then ran out of the store with the machete and attacked a third person in the parking lot.

“Given the nature of this attack and their injuries, they’re doing remarkably well. We hope that continues, and we will continue to support them,” Tierney said.

Detectives say the incident started when Tunstall walked into a Dick’s location in Bay Shore earlier in the day and asked to buy a rifle. Employees told him that store doesn’t carry guns, so instead, he purchased a machete, knife and backpack.

Tunstall then went to the Dick’s location in Patchogue, which does sell guns. The employee there asked for identification, but the suspect quickly took it back when he heard there would be a background check. He walked away from the counter, and that’s when police say he started the attacks, which were random and unprovoked.

Customers at Dick’s were relieved to hear the charges against Tunstall were upgraded to attempted murder.

“You attack someone with a machete, that’s deserving,” said Chris Robinson, of Holtsville.

Tunstall is being held on $1 million cash bail. If convicted of attempted murder, he could be sentenced up to 25 years in prison.

He is scheduled to return to court in September.

