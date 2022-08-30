Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Tuesday it will be relatively dry. Rain chances will be 40%. Highs will reach close to 90 w/feels like temps near 100. As we move through the week the rain chances will increase to 60% Thursday and up to 70% Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 each day. Over the next 7 days expect 1-3″ of rain over most of the panhandle.

In the tropics we are watching 4 areas. One has an 80% chance to develop, but models continue to recurve the storm before reaching the U.S. So for now we keep all the tropical threats away from the U.S.

