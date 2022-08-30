Okaloosa County mother and son arrested after attempting to flee authorities

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Okaloosa County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mother and son were arrested Monday morning near Crestview after attempting to flee a traffic stop.

According to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy first spotted Venetia Berry, 62, around 10:30 a.m. when she was driving a truck with the wrong license plate on it.

The deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Highway 85 near Auburn Road, but Berry wouldn’t pull over.

Authorities say Berry eventually stopped at her home on Cosson Circle when it looked like she might try to run. While trying to take Berry into custody, her son, Mark Dandridge, 38, came over.

According to the deputy at the scene, Dandridge approached him aggressively, ignoring commands not to interfere. As Dandridge continued coming closer, the deputy tased him.

Dandridge then ran and struggled with the deputy before taking off again. The deputy was not injured in the struggle.

Officials say they found Dandridge hiding nearby.

Dandridge is charged with resisting arrest with violence. Berry is charged with felony fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and driving with a tag not assigned.

