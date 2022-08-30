ReHouse Bay runs out, seeking more money for First-Time Homebuyers Program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rebuild, rehouse, and revitalize Bay County, that’s what the Rehouse Bay program aims to do with first-time homebuyers after Hurricane Michael. The purpose of Rehouse Bay is to help applicants navigate state housing programs and understand specific eligibility requirements.

Since January, Rehouse Bay has helped 88 families into home ownership at a value of almost $5.2 million in financial assistance. Another 70 applicants have received an award letter, or approval letter, but have not yet closed on their homes, at a value of $4.4 million in assistance. That’s a total of almost $10 million originally allocated to the Rehouse Bay First-Time Homebuyers Program.

But for those who haven’t received an award letter, they feel left in the dark after the money ran out.

“This was my option and it’s a great option, but unfortunately there’s some bump somewhere where somebody has massively overlooked the fact that they were out of funding with that many people pending,” Rehouse Bay Participant John File said.

File is one of the 120 people with pending funds for Rehouse Bay’s First-Time Homebuyers Program. They’ve submitted complete applications, but have not yet received an award letter.

“Once that award letter is issued to an applicant, they are able to go out and purchase a home or put a contract down on a home and close,” Bay County Deputy County Manager Joel Schubert said.

But in the past eight months, 158 applicants have already received $50,000 to $75,000 in grants to lower up-front costs and keep mortgage payments affordable.

“We spent upwards of $10 million. There’s another 120, so out there in those funds that $10 million which was basically what was originally allocated for the Purchase Assistant Program is exhausted,” said Schubert.

It’s a process Schubert said originally only took five to 10 days to complete.

“Now it’s taking upward of 10 to 12 weeks because the program is in such high demand,” said Schubert.

File said he applied in June, nearing the 12 week mark. Without the award letter, he said he could face homelessness.

“I’m not as much angry as I am concerned. When somebody invest their time and money into things and has the county involved, you expect accountability,” said File.

Rehouse Bay officials say they are working to get the assistance for the 120 applicants who are still waiting.

“We’re re-evaluating which programs are in the highest demand, and this purchase assistance is obviously one of them, and we’re going to reallocate funds from the others that aren’t in high demand,” said Schubert.

Rehouse Bay officials will ask the Bay County Board of County Commissioners to reallocate up to $9.5 million for those still seeking financial assistance. Bay County receives an annual State Housing Initiative Partnership Program (SHIP) allotment that will provide additional money for the program, and the county will continue to seek grants and legislative allocations for funding.

County officials do want to point out that effective immediately, they are pausing new applications for home-buyer purchase assistance, but you can get on a wait list as additional funding becomes available.

