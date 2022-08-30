School bus crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with Okaloosa County Schools was involved in a crash on Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling west on Eden Square when the driver failed to maintain a single lane while going around the curve.

Officials say the bus crossed the centerline and side-swiped a sedan in the center of the curve.

FHP said the school bus was carrying 27 children, but no injuries were involved with them or the sedan driver. Parents and guardians of the children were notified.

