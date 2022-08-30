South Walton Dee claims this week’s “Player of the Week” honors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to what is going to a weekly installment on Newschannel 7 Sports every Monday nights at six o’clock, our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week. And in most cases, we’re going to focus in on a single player who put in an outstanding effort to help his team win. But here in the wake of week one of the season, we’re dishing out our “Player of the Week” honor to a group of players! The entire defensive unit for the Seahawks of South Walton. Remember last year, the young Seahawks defense was gashed by 1A powerhouse Baker to the tune of 49 points. And junior tailback Kayleb Wagner set the new single game rushing record with 535 yards in that win. Well Friday night, the Seahawks shut Wagner down for the most part, holding him to just 88 yards rushing on 22 carries. More importantly, that defense kept the Gators off the scoreboard entirely, helping South Walton post a 38-0 win. A loud statement indeed for the Seahawks as they start the season 1-0!

