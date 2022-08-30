Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning and plenty of sunshine will get the day started. However, we’ll still have a small shot at a few showers late in the day or evening. So those commuting home from work or school after 3pm, don’t be surprised if you happen upon a small and brief storm.

Temperatures are starting out warm and humid in the mid 70s for most. Dress comfortably, it’s going to be another toasty day. Highs today top out near 91 and heat indices will push the low triple digits by lunch and last until dinner.

The small afternoon rain chance today will be the last of the low rain chance days this week as our pattern begins to shift toward the mid to late week. A frontal boundary will settle into the Southeast late Wednesday, returning a widely scattered storm to the forecast.

The front lingers through the late week and into the weekend. It’ll be the focal point for developing widely scattered storms daily, including both mornings and afternoons through this period.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly sunny late in the day with a few stray or brief showers or storms developing. Rain chance is only around 30%. Highs today top out in the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has a more active period of rain chances developing late Wednesday and lasting through the end of the week and weekend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.