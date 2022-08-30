Volunteers needed for Elevate Bay mentorship program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Elevate Bay is a mentor initiative by Bay District Schools. The program works with volunteers to help students seeking mentorship due to family financial problems, low grades, homelessness, and more.

“We’re looking to help them feel supported, help them understand that there’s somebody in their corner and somebody that can cheer them on as they go through those obstacles at school,” Mentor Initiative Specialist Stacey Legg said.

Legg said mentors volunteer at non-charter schools from grades K through 12. They get to choose a school near them and must attend a minimum of twice a month, for 30 minutes. Mentors can work in a classroom setting, with an individual student, or as a lunch buddy.

Currently, there are 257 active mentors throughout schools in Bay County. Although, Leggs said there are 325 students on a waiting list for mentorship.

“We actually have a goal to get 1,000 more mentors by spring break next year.”

Tim Parker has been a mentor through the Elevate Bay Program for a year now. He believes Bay County needs more strong leaders, which students can look up to.

“Teachers do a lot, they do but they can only do so much, some of the parents do a lot but again they can only do so much... it takes a village.”

In order to apply to be a mentor you must be 18 years of age or over, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and obtain a clean record. An hour long orientation is also required. There will be one on Wednesday August, 31st at 8 a.m. in the board room located at the Bay District School’s Nelson Building on Balboa Avenue.

For more information visit https://www.bay.k12.fl.us/elevate-bay

