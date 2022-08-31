Bay County Jail celebrating graduation of two canines from Canine Training Program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Jail is celebrating a graduation, but it might not be the typical graduation you’re thinking of.

“This is Chanel,” Inmate Stacey Leavines said while holding up a picture of one dog.

“And this is Bay,” Bay County Jail Canine Training Program Director Michelle Melton said while holding up a picture of another dog.

Chanel and Bay aren’t your average shelter dogs.

“They’re both so different, they’re night and day. It’s a pleasure to be able to work with both of the dogs,” said Leavines.

They’ve been working in the Bay County Jail for the past eight weeks as part of the Canine Training Program. For shelter dogs to be considered suitable for the Canine Training Program, they’re evaluated by the director of the program, Melton.

“We have a recovery program here called Lifeline and so our women within the recovery program get housed with these dogs,” said Melton.

These dogs teach incarcerated individuals multiple skills that can serve as career or community skills upon re-entry into society. At the same time, the inmates are teaching the dogs basic obedience like sit, come, and shake to become adoptable family dogs for the community.

“All day, every day they’re going out every two to three hours to train, to walk them, to make sure they use the bathroom. Within their groups, because it’s also a recovery program, their homework, they have other classes, other things like that, they have to be working with their dog,” said Melton.

Leavines said she can’t imagine the Lifeline Program without the canine companionship.

“It gives us something like a break in the monotony not to have to focus so much on just the course work, but to be able to help and train the new dogs to go to their forever homes because just as much as we change, they change too,” said Leavines.

A change that shapes the inmates and dogs for the better.

“The responsibility of it, not just of ourselves, but of something else is a great feeling to know that we’re helping them go to a forever home where they’ll stay. I love it,” said Leavines.

Love and hard work paid off. Monday was graduation day for Chanel and Bay. But, the memories of the inmates’ and canines’ relationship and growth will carry on.

“They can take this (picture of a dog and painted paw print) and have copies for the rest of their lives if they want to,” said Melton.

Bay and Chanel have been successfully adopted to their forever homes thanks to the Canine Training Program.

The program will begin another class in the middle of September and four canines will be selected this time. Two will come from Bay County Animal Shelter and two from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

