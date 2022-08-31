Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown man is dead after a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 231 in Bay County. Florida

Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Pipeline Rd at the intersection of Hwy. 231. That’s when troopers say the vehicle attempted to turn on Hwy. 231, failed to yield, and ended up colliding with a motorcycle traveling southbound on Hwy. 231.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 37-year-old Blountstown man, was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center and later died from his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 72-year-old Panama City Beach woman, wasn’t injured.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

